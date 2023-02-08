CDbio (MCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,652.05

CDbio (MCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14,652.05 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00017426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00443232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.52 or 0.29360484 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00428687 BTC.
CDbio Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.