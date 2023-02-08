Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $463.09 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $463.09 million and $19.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00446914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.57 or 0.29605434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,485,942,499 coins and its circulating supply is 10,734,311,026 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,485,350,221 with 10,733,757,506 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04403807 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $27,022,200.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

