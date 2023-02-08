Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

