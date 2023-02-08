Capital Properties, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Capital Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.02.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

