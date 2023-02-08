Capital Properties, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.02.
