Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 11,108,025 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

