Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 445,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,250. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.