Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.74. 747,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

