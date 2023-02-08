Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.82. 584,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.25 and its 200 day moving average is $394.49.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

