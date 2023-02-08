Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.29

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.29 and traded as high as C$49.57. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$49.48, with a volume of 580,849 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.79.

The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

