Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 69,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 110,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 1,379.68%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.