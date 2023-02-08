Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

CPT stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

