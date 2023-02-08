Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

CPT stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.