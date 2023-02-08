Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.29. 182,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 28,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

