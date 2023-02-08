California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,946 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $124,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,255,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.