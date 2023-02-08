California Public Employees Retirement System Has $94.40 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.72% of Cooper Companies worth $94,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $348.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.53 and its 200 day moving average is $309.09.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

