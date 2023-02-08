California Public Employees Retirement System Has $91.74 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,131 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $91,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 54.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 43.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 34.7% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Stock Up 2.4 %

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.