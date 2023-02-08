California Public Employees Retirement System Has $116.79 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Snowflake worth $116,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

