California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.51 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $115,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

