California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $120,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $215.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.56 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,806. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

