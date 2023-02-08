Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 148,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 343,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

