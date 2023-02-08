Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Bunge Stock Down 0.1 %

Bunge stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 1,091,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,941. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

