Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Financial Survey

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% MediaAlpha -6.55% N/A -11.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.33 -$5.28 million ($0.83) -16.60

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediaAlpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Reinsurance and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.