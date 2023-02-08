Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

