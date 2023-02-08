Brokers Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $47.65 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

