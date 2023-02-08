Bristol-Myers Squibb Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.