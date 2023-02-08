Bristol-Myers Squibb Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
