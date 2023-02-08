Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

