BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
