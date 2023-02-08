BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,398 shares of company stock worth $3,892,416 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.