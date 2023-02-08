Boston Partners Sells 79,671 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 79,671 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $832,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.87. 192,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,142. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

