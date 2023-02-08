Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

BCC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,853. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

