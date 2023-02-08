Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCC opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Boise Cascade

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.