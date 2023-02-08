BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$22.12. 59,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 27,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.09.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.53.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

