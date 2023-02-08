Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.89. 211,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

