Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

COP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.91. 1,227,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,133. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

