Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 812,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

