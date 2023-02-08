Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta Sells 85,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. 2,683,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,163. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

