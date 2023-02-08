Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168.91

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $168.91 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00197625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.