Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 20.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

