Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,226,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

