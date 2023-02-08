Bessemer Securities LLC Has $835,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MELI traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,170.52. 93,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.99.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

