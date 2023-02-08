Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

