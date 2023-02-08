BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

BRBR opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

