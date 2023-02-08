Bellevue Group AG Sells 4,039 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. 7,926,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,371. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

