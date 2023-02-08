Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,384 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

