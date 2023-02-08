Barclays Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.45.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

