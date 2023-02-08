Barclays Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.73. 952,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,756. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

