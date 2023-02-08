Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.52. 1,506,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

