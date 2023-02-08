Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 124% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $500.37 million and $28.35 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.01446533 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006884 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036101 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.01715343 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

