Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.71 million. Azenta also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. 1,078,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,379,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

