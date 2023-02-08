Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $607.75. 116,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,242. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.83 and its 200 day moving average is $522.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

