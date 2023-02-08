Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

T traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,685,293. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

