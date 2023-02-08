Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after buying an additional 181,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $583.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.22 and a 200 day moving average of $550.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

